Dubai: A-level student who escaped war-torn Sudan by boat now plans to be a surgeon

Fatima Eljak (second from right), 19, with her classmates at GEMS The Westminster School – Dubai. (Photos: Supplied)

Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 8:20 PM Last updated: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 9:26 PM

A year ago, Sudanese student Fatima Eljak thought her dream of pursuing a degree in medicine would not see the light of day, after a civil war broke out in her country. She was stuck in Sudan for four months until her father managed to slip her out of the country via a boat to Jeddah, en route to Dubai.

Fast forward to Thursday, August 15, when A-Level exam results came out and Fatima opened the envelope containing her scores, it was good news. The 19-year-old from GEMS The Westminster School – Dubai achieved three A* A-levels in biology, chemistry, and mathematics, and she will be going to Bucharest in Romania to study medicine.

Fatima could not hide her emotions when she saw her scores. She told Khaleej Times: “I was really scared and nervous but I calmed down before opening the envelope and I’m so proud of the results because I really worked hard for them.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“A year ago my future looked considerably bleak after war erupted in my home country. I was stuck in Sudan for four months. The airport was not operational and at that time, I thought my dream of studying medicine would not happen,” Fatima shared, adding: “Fortunately, my father – who was with the family in the UAE – managed to help me leave via a boat to Jeddah, then I arrived in the UAE in June 2023.

Fatima continued: “I was very nervous to return to my old school (GEMS The Westminster School) because I was effectively a year behind in my studies and my previous cohort were graduating. I was also worried that my standards – I was always a straight A student – would take a plunge because of the gap.”

“It was my father who persuaded me that the best place for me was my old school, and they have been incredibly supportive,” she added.

Fatima celebrated her achievements with her family, friends, and teachers on Thursday. She is set to enter Grigore T. Popa University of Medicine as a freshman.

“Life is really full of struggles,” she said, noting: “Sometimes life will not go the way you want it – like I was caught in the middle of a war – but if you really want something in life, you will find a way. People will help and guide you. That’s why I’m always grateful to have my supportive parents, teachers and friends in school.”