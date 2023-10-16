UAE: Third grand prize winner to get Dh25,000 per month for 25 years

Motorists are advised to drive carefully and remain cautious
Yet another person has won a ‘second salary’ of Dh25,000 for the next 25 years. Emirates Draw announced that the latest grand prize winner of its FAST5 game comes within five weeks of the last one.
The company said it will reveal details of the winner after a “comprehensive verification process”.
In September, Freilyn Angob, a Filipina expat in the UAE, became the second grand prize winner of the draw. In July, Indian expatriate Mohammed Adil Khan bagged the amount that will be paid to him every month for the next 25 years.
Meanwhile, the latest FAST5 game saw three raffle draw winners of Dh75,000, Dh50,000, and Dh25,000, respectively. FAST5 is held every Saturday at 9pm. Participants can take part in the game by buying tickets for Dh25.
ALSO READ:
Motorists are advised to drive carefully and remain cautious
The off-plan segment has played a big role in driving the uptick in Dubai’s real estate market
The market's immense popularity even led to a visit from Dubai's Ruler last season
Residents can look forward to a Sunday in the outdoors with an expected drop in temperatures
Official announces the UAE's initiative during the International Monetary and Financial Committee Meeting in Morocco
The meeting addressed the need to intensify regional and international diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation
Police say there was no power outage, civil defence teams control the fire
It comes within the framework of the country's humanitarian role in helping those affected and afflicted around the world