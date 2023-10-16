UAE: Third grand prize winner to get Dh25,000 per month for 25 years

Latest FAST5 game saw three raffle draw winners of Dh75,000, Dh50,000, and Dh25,000

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 16 Oct 2023, 12:05 PM

Yet another person has won a ‘second salary’ of Dh25,000 for the next 25 years. Emirates Draw announced that the latest grand prize winner of its FAST5 game comes within five weeks of the last one.

The company said it will reveal details of the winner after a “comprehensive verification process”.

In September, Freilyn Angob, a Filipina expat in the UAE, became the second grand prize winner of the draw. In July, Indian expatriate Mohammed Adil Khan bagged the amount that will be paid to him every month for the next 25 years.

Meanwhile, the latest FAST5 game saw three raffle draw winners of Dh75,000, Dh50,000, and Dh25,000, respectively. FAST5 is held every Saturday at 9pm. Participants can take part in the game by buying tickets for Dh25.

