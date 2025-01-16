UAE: Think AI can do your job? More employers are testing English skills while hiring

Many employers in the UAE are using English language testing in the hiring process across key sectors, an educational publishing and services company has said. These tests are administered during the recruitment stage, often before interviews or as part of assessments, a top executive told Khaleej Times.

“They provide standardised benchmarks to evaluate candidates' English proficiency, ensuring their skills align with job requirements. Results influence hiring by helping recruiters identify candidates capable of thriving in roles requiring cross-cultural collaboration and technical communication. In competitive markets such as the Middle East where English proficiency varies, such evaluations ensure businesses build globally competitive teams,” said Isil Berkan, marketing director, English Language Learning, MEA, Pearson.

This came as the company released its Global English Proficiency Report 2024 that offers insights into regional trends in the Middle East, India, the Philippines, Japan, Egypt, Colombia, and Europe. In ‘Four Skills Essentials’ tests conducted in the UAE, the average overall score was 59 — which positions the country above the global average of 57.

Isil Berkan

Average English scores are currently at a record high, “reflecting the increase in written online communication both in and out of the workplace in a post-Covid world”.

In the UAE, sectors such as hospitality, healthcare, and finance rely heavily on strong English skills to enhance communication, customer service, and productivity. “According to Pearson's research, 85 per cent of professionals recognise English as vital for their work, underscoring its role in driving workplace success,” said Berkan.

Over half (51 per cent) of English learners aim to unlock wider roles and career growth. “In fact, employees working for a company that offers language training are more than twice as likely to say they are satisfied with their job, than those not offered language training.”

When asked if easy and often free access to AI-driven language tools has redefined the need for language skills, she said: “AI-driven language tools complement, rather than replace, the need for strong English writing skills. These tools assist with grammar, syntax, and style, but the ability to construct clear, contextually appropriate, and professional communication remains essential.

“Employees must understand nuances such as tone, cultural sensitivity, and audience-specific writing, which AI cannot fully replicate. Moreover, over-reliance on AI without foundational skills may result in inaccurate or inappropriate suggestions, reinforcing the importance of strong language proficiency.”