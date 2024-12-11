UAE: These residents who quit their jobs due to traffic are now focusing on own business, passion

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

For many working professionals, commuting to office amid peak traffic hours can be exhausting. What should be a quick drive often ends up stretching for hours, especially for those who live in one emirate and work in another.

As reported by Khaleej Times, experts have warned that getting stuck in traffic can impact one’s mental and physical health. While most employees accept the hours spent inside their vehicles as part of the daily grind, some have quit their jobs to either start their own businesses or find work near their homes.

Sarah Sultan, a former employee in the education sector, recently made the difficult decision to resign from her position due to the overwhelming stress of her daily commute. The UAE resident, originally from London, lives with her three children—an 8-year-old daughter, a 5-year-old daughter, and a 2-year-old boy. Sarah worked in education with a strong focus on supporting special educational needs.

Sarah Sultan

“The main reason I left was due to a significant change in my work situation,” she explained. “I was initially working in Sharjah for the same company, but then they decided to move me to Dubai. This change added extra hours to my workday.”

In November, she began experiencing knee pain from being stuck in one position for so long during her commute, along with the emotional toll of spending 13 hours away from home each day. “I was spending 13 hours outside my house every day,” she shares. “I had very little time to spend with my children or manage my studies.”

The traffic was the primary reason for her decision to leave, especially after she was told by HR that her work hours could not be adjusted.

“Before quitting, I asked if I could have my hours adjusted to 8 instead of 9, but I was told I wouldn’t be entitled to a break.”

Since leaving her job, Sarah has been exploring job opportunities that are closer to her home, and considering remote work. She wants to find a way to pursue her passion of helping children learn and grow without the physical and emotional strain of a long commute, such as online tutoring.

Nadia Al Mahdi, founder of House of Nadia, experienced similar frustrations. In 2022, the Dubai-based Emirati made the bold decision to leave her full-time job and focus on creating a business that aligned with her values and lifestyle. “Traffic was certainly the spark,” she noted.

Nadia Al Mahdi

Nadia now focuses on creating body care candles inspired by Arabian hospitality, allowing her to balance work and family life more effectively.

She noted that while traffic didn’t directly impact her job output, it created a negative energy that permeated the workplace. “I spent roughly three hours on the road every day, and it was draining,” Nadia shares. “The combination of traffic and the intense heat gave me anxiety before I even reached the office.”

Fatima Abdulla, a Sharjah-based Emirati, works in Jebel Ali. She takes around an hour and thirty minutes to commute, and is considering leaving her job due to the distance.

Fatima is currently searching for a new opportunity and applying for new jobs. "I am always thinking about resigning, and I want to first look for a job opportunity that’s closer to my home."

All three women highlight the impact that long commutes have on mental well-being and job performance. “I felt overwhelmed and unhappy,” Sarah recalls, explaining how exhaustion affected her efficiency and relationships at work.

Last month, Dubai announced measures to ease traffic by expanding the application of flexible working hours and remote work policies across the emirate, which could decrease morning peak travel time by 30 per cent. Both the public and private sectors are encouraged to adopt these practices to reduce traffic congestion.

Both Sarah and Nadia advocate for companies to consider more adaptable work models to accommodate long commutes. "Flexible work arrangements could help employees maintain a better balance between their personal and professional lives," Sarah said, while Nadia emphasised the potential benefits for productivity and quality of life in a bustling hub like Dubai. As professionals continue to weigh their options in the face of commuting challenges, the advice from these two women is to trust yourself and prioritise your well-being. "If you're considering quitting because of the commute, look for opportunities that align with your lifestyle and priorities," Sarah advises. Nadia echoes this sentiment, encouraging others to create their own opportunities and embrace the journey of self-discovery. "I would absolutely make the same decision again," Sarah said, now able to actively participate in her children's lives. Nadia added, "Every choice, big or small, has shaped me into the woman I am today." Last month, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and the Dubai Government Human Resources (DGHR) released encouraging survey results on flexible working hours and remote work policies. About 87 per cent of Dubai Government employees feel these hours meet their needs, with 89.4 per cent agreeing they enhance productivity. The surveys indicate that 32 per cent of private firms currently implement remote work, with 58 per cent ready to expand these policies.