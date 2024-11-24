UAE: These 5 women bikers, with different life stories, found pure joy riding motorcycles

Photo: Supplied

Traversing desert highways and the rugged trails of the UAE, five women from different corners of the world meet regularly for a joyride in the desert. Sharing their stories from Ukraine to Illinois; Germany to Kenya, and beyond – they paint a vivid picture of how motorcycling has become a powerful vehicle for women empowerment in the region.

When Kateryna Tsiselska found herself navigating the aftermath of divorce at age 22, she never imagined that a motorcycle event would become her pathway to healing. Yet on that fateful day in Cherkasy, Ukraine, at an event called ‘Tarasova Gora’, everything changed.

"I was in such a dark place," Kateryna, now 34, told Khaleej Times. "My sister, despite being pregnant at the time, knew exactly what I needed — though I didn't know it myself."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

That invitation to the motorcycle gathering proved transformative. As she rode pillion behind a tall event organiser, constantly leaning to catch glimpses of the path ahead, Kateryna realised she wanted more than just a partial view of life — she wanted to take control of her own journey.

By 2013, seeking both sunshine and a new chapter, she made Dubai her home. Landing a job at TT Custom Barbecue, a restaurant with an attached bike garage, proved serendipitous. Soon, she acquired her own Yamaha YBR125, transforming her daily commutes into adventures. Her crowning achievement came with her solo expedition to Salalah, Oman, exploring the serene beauty of Ain Jarziz, Ain Hamran, and the majestic Jabal Samhan.

Road to self (re)discovery

While Kateryna was discovering Dubai's motorcycling scene, another woman was about to embark on her own two-wheeled journey of transformation. Katarina, an American academic from Illinois, found herself at a crossroads in 2019. Years of non-stop teaching in UAE's government schools had led to complete burnout, prompting an extraordinary decision: A four-year sabbatical to rediscover herself.

A childhood memory of riding with her father on his lime green motorcycle in Illinois became the catalyst for change. Starting with a KTM 250 SXF for off-road adventures, her collection grew to include a Yamaha FZ6N and Suzuki DR650. Her adventures would take her from the Arctic Circle to South America, culminating in her most memorable ride along Canada's Northwest Territories Highway 10, where she shared Muktuk (traditional food ) with Inuit communities by the Arctic Ocean.

But, perhaps, Katarina's most significant contribution came in November 2022, when she revitalised the UAE chapter of the Women's International Motorcycle Association (WIMA). Under her leadership, membership grew from five to 127 strong, creating a powerful support network for women riders.

From passenger to pilot

From another rider, the story of Milena proves that sometimes the journey from passenger to pilot can lead to extraordinary destinations. Beginning as a pillion rider with her husband, she took control of her destiny in 2010, starting with a Harley-Davidson Sportster 1200. Nine years and countless miles later, she found her perfect match in the Harley-Davidson Softail Slim, recently adding a KTM 790 Adventure to embrace new challenges.

"You need to choose your bike with your heart," Milena said, with wisdom earned from years in the saddle. Her adventures have taken her through seven countries across the Alps, conquering the legendary Stelvio Pass.

Finding focus in the desert

When Covid-19 restricted movement in Germany to just 20 kilometres from home, Constanze discovered that limitations could become launching pads. Having moved to Dubai in 2018 to work with Emirates Group's tourism department, she found herself back in Germany during the lockdown, using those precious 20 kilometres to master motorcycle riding.

For Constanze, motorcycling became more than just movement – it became meditation. "On the bike, there's no room for mindless chatter or negative thoughts," she explained, noting: "It's just you, your machine, and the path ahead."