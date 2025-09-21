UAE: Sheikh Mohammed announces new campaign to train 10,000 young entrepreneurs

UAE launched a new national campaign titled 'UAE, the World's Capital of Entrepreneurship', to train 10,000 young entrepreneurs on Sunday, announced Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.

With over 50 entities participating from both the public and private sectors, the initiative will create 30,000 job opportunities in five years, according to a video shared by Sheikh Mohammed. A new platform called Startup Emirates will also be launched.

The campaign will also help spread awareness of the "importance of benefiting from the economic boom that the country is experiencing", the Vice-President said.

The Emirates economy now draws from diverse income sources, with multiple small and medium-sized companies contributing over 63 per cent of non-oil GDP. The UAE’s non-oil economy is projected to grow faster this year at 5.5 per cent as compared to five per cent, driven by tourism, retail, real estate and private credit growth, according to Capital Economics, as earlier reported by Khaleej Times.

The country also ranks "among the top 56 global economies in supporting small and medium-sized enterprises and providing the best business environment for them".

The new campaign aims to help youth start building their own companies, and take part in a two-way exchange, with young entrepreneurs both benefitting from the opportunities, and contributing to developing the nation in return.

UAE remains one of the most diversified startup hubs in the region as funding across the Middle East and North Africa surged. In August, the UAE secured $154 million across 11 startups. With long-term residency programmes, investments in AI, incubators, seed funding, and more, the Emirates remains a hotspot for business growth.