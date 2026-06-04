UAE announces Term 3 exam dates for thousands of school students

The UAE Ministry of Education has released the timetable for end-of-term examinations for the third and final semester of the 2025-2026 academic year. Exams are scheduled to run from June 24 to July 3, 2026, and apply to students in Grades 5 through 12 in government and private schools following the ministry's curriculum.

Students in grades 3 and 4 will not sit centralised exams. The ministry confirmed that they will instead be assessed through the School Summative Assessment (SSA) across all subjects, in place of the end-of-term centralised tests.

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