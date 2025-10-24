UAE: Temporary winter tent camp rental period, season date revealed

As temperatures begin to dip, UAE residents are gearing up to step out more — spend more time outdoors, with nature.

One popular way of immersing oneself in nature is through camping. Umm Al Quwain, ahead of the winter season, is now setting up temporary winter camps for all those looking to enjoy the winter.

Here are some key details for the temporary camps being set up by Umm Al Quwain Municipality:

Duration of winter camp booking

One of the conditions for renting winter camps in Umm Al Quwain is that the duration should not exceed 6 months and not be less than 3 months.

Winter camp season date

The season starts on November 3, 2025.

Camp location

The winter camping areas available for rent from the Umm Al Quwain municipality are in:

Al Aqran area

Al Thania area

Rules to rent

The purpose of the camp must be for personal and temporary use only by the permit applicant.

The application must be submitted only by citizens of Umm Al Quwain.

The permit holder is prohibited from renting out the space or using it for any commercial activities or other purposes not stated in the permit.

Must adhere to the designated area limits stated in the camp permit, ensure site cleanliness, and comply with Civil Defense safety and protection requirements throughout the stay.

Fees and insurance deposit must be paid within 3 days from the date of application approval; otherwise, the permit request will be cancelled.

Compliance with laws and regulations is mandatory.

Driving recklessly or drifting in camping areas is prohibited to ensure people’s safety and protection of property.

Use of spotlights, loudspeakers, and drones is prohibited to avoid disturbing others.

The permit will be revoked if the holder violates the stated conditions and requirements, in addition to possible penalties and confiscation of the insurance amount in favor of the municipality.