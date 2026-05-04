UAE announces temporary shift to distance learning for universities until Friday

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The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research has announced the temporary transition to remote learning across all higher education institutions in the country, effective from Tuesday, May 5, 2026, through Friday, May 8, 2026.

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This measure is part of regulatory actions aimed at ensuring the continuity of the educational process with efficiency and flexibility.

Priority academic programmes that require clinical training, laboratory use, direct practical or field-based application, or in-person examinations are exempt; such programmes will continue with face-to-face instruction, as determined by the ministry.