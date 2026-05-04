UAE announces temporary shift to distance learning for universities until Friday

This measure is part of regulatory actions aimed at ensuring the continuity of the educational process with efficiency and flexibility

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 4 May 2026, 9:50 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research has announced the temporary transition to remote learning across all higher education institutions in the country, effective from Tuesday, May 5, 2026, through Friday, May 8, 2026.

Recommended For You

Situation safe: UAE residents advised to resume normal activities with caution after alert

Situation safe: UAE residents advised to resume normal activities with caution after alert

UAE says Iran fired drones at Adnoc oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz, no injuries

UAE says Iran fired drones at Adnoc oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz, no injuries

UAE condemns Iranian attack on Adnoc tanker in Strait of Hormuz

UAE condemns Iranian attack on Adnoc tanker in Strait of Hormuz

WhatsApp in UAE: Banking ban, private chat rules, new web calling feature explained

WhatsApp in UAE: Banking ban, private chat rules, new web calling feature explained

Iran Guards say US options are 'impossible' military operation or 'bad deal'

Iran Guards say US options are 'impossible' military operation or 'bad deal'

 

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

This measure is part of regulatory actions aimed at ensuring the continuity of the educational process with efficiency and flexibility.

Priority academic programmes that require clinical training, laboratory use, direct practical or field-based application, or in-person examinations are exempt; such programmes will continue with face-to-face instruction, as determined by the ministry.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Situation safe: UAE residents advised to resume normal activities with caution after alert

2

Iran Guards say US options are 'impossible' military operation or 'bad deal'

3

WhatsApp in UAE: Banking ban, private chat rules, new web calling feature explained

4

Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Indian expat wins Dh25-million grand prize on May 3

5

Ball in US court, but ready for talks or war, says Iran's deputy foreign minister