UAE: Temporary closure of popular park announced in Abu Dhabi

The municipality has issued an advisory, providing details about the decision

By Web Desk Published: Fri 9 Jun 2023, 12:54 PM

A public park in Abu Dhabi has been closed temporarily, the Abu Dhabi City Municipality announced on Friday.

In its advisory, the municipality said Baynouna Park has been shut since June 7 for comprehensive maintenance works.

The park will reopen on September 30, the authority added.

