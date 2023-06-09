UAE: Temporary closure of popular park announced in Abu Dhabi

Female political leaders from region sign historical agreement to advance role of women in diplomacy
The Sarah & Hajar Accords echoes the sentiment of the Abraham Accords and aims to spark deeper dialogue between the countries on women’s issues
A public park in Abu Dhabi has been closed temporarily, the Abu Dhabi City Municipality announced on Friday.
In its advisory, the municipality said Baynouna Park has been shut since June 7 for comprehensive maintenance works.
The park will reopen on September 30, the authority added.
