UAE: Temporary closure announced on major road tomorrow

The authority advised motorists to use alternative routes during the time of the closure

Published: Fri 3 Nov 2023, 10:33 PM

The Eastern Province Police Department of Sharjah Police has announced a temporary road closure on Saturday, November 4, the authority said on Friday.

There will be a temporary road closure of Khor Fakkan Corniche Street in both directions from 5 am until 8.30am due to the Khor Fakkan Traithlon Race, the authority said

The authority advised motorists to use alternative routes during the time of the closure.

The Triathlon is set to begin at 6.45am.

