E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE temperature hits 49.9°C, highest so far this summer

Residents have been urged to take extra precautions as hot weather kicks in

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Fri 21 Jun 2024, 5:11 PM

Last updated: Fri 21 Jun 2024, 5:12 PM

The UAE has recorded the highest temperature of the summer season so far.

At 3:15pm on Friday, a temperature of 49.9 °C was recorded in Mezaira (Al Dhafra region), the National Centre of Meteorology said in a post on X.


More to follow

Web Desk


More news from UAE