UAE team rescues critically ill person aboard vessel in Abu Dhabi

A person suffering from a critical medical condition while on board a marine fishing vessel was rescued by the UAE's National Guard team on Thursday. The vessel was 10 nautical miles from Zirku Island in Abu Dhabi.
The National Search and Rescue Centre had received a report about the person being unwell following which it swung into action.
The vessel was immediately located and the Coast Guard search and rescue boat was dispatched, accompanied by a medical team from the Zirku Island Clinic.
The ill person was provided with the necessary first-aid, and later transferred to the island clinic for further treatment.
Meanwhile, the UAE authority stressed on the importance of adhering to maritime safety procedures as it called on sea-goers to contact the maritime emergency line (996) in the event of any emergency to ensure speedy response and save lives.
