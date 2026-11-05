UAE teacher jailed for hitting students: What does law say about physical punishment

A teacher in Abu Dhabi was sentenced to two years in prison and ordered deportation after CCTV footage showed him striking four students inside a private school classroom.

He said he acted to stop disruption. The court was unmoved. The case raises a question many UAE parents have asked: is physical punishment in schools illegal, and what can families do if it happens to their child?

Is physical punishment in UAE schools illegal?

Yes. Any force used to punish a student can expose a teacher to criminal prosecution. Article 390 of Federal Decree-Law No. 31 of 2021 on Crimes and Penalties makes it an offence to inflict bodily harm on another person in any way, regardless of intent or severity.

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The Abu Dhabi teacher was convicted under Article 394(2) of the same law, which applies when harm results from a professional's failure to meet the standards of their role and carries a maximum of two years in prison.

"The law holds a teacher to the standard of the profession, not the standard of a passer-by," said Nikhat Sardar Khan, Head of Disputes at Hilal and Associates Advocates and Legal Consultants, Dubai. "When that trust is broken, the law treats the breach as an aggravating feature, not a private lapse of temper."

Can parents take legal action against the school?

Yes. Schools are legally responsible for student safety under Federal Decree-Law No. 18 of 2020 on Private Education, and liable for harm caused by their employees under the Civil Transactions Law. ADEK can impose fines of up to Dh1 million, suspend operations, or close a school permanently.

"When a teacher hurts a child in a classroom, the school answers for it in its pocket and before its regulator," Khan said.

What do school policies say?

ADEK's Student Behaviour Policy prohibits corporal punishment, defining it as any physical force used to cause bodily pain or discomfort, however slight. Schools are also banned from verbal abuse, public shaming, locking students on premises, preventing washroom access, and denying food or water.

Disciplinary decisions must go through a designated Behavioural Management Committee and individual teachers cannot act alone. Schools are required to report incidents to ADEK. Force is permitted only as a last resort to prevent a student from harming themselves or others.

The policy, now in its third version, has been mandatory for all private and charter schools in Abu Dhabi since the start of the 2025-26 academic year.

What is the psychological impact?

Dr Amnah Al Mesmari, Specialist Psychiatrist at Alkalma Wellbeing Centre in Abu Dhabi, said the impact extends beyond the incident itself.

Immediate effects include fear, shock, and humiliation. Longer term, children may develop anxiety, low self-esteem, school avoidance, and declining grades. Students who witness a classmate being struck are also affected.

"A classroom should be a place where children feel safe enough to make mistakes," she said. "An incident involving one child may affect the wider classroom community."

What should parents do?

If a child discloses physical punishment, stay calm, listen without blame, and make clear the child is not at fault. Watch for warning signs: school refusal, fear of a specific teacher, sleep problems, withdrawal, or declining performance.

Parents can file a complaint at a police station or directly with the Public Prosecution, submit a parallel complaint to ADEK, and pursue civil compensation, all at the same time. Obtain a medical report from a government hospital as early as possible.

"Parents should report early and read anything the school asks them to sign very carefully," Khan said. "A waiver given in haste can cost a child both justice and compensation."