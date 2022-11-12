UAE: Tea shop closed down after authorities found insects in kitchen

The owner has been using a community management company’s services since 2013
A tea shop in Abu Dhabi has been shut by local authorities for violating a number of food safety rules.
The Abu Dhabi Department of Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (Adafsa) in a statement said that it had closed Kacheri Tea Time Cafeteria for posing danger to public health.
The department said the decision was taken after multiple violations were found during inspections.
The authorities found the presence of insects in its kitchen; cooked food stored in different temperatures; and poor hygiene at the facility, the statement said.
Adafsa noted high-risk breaches at the facility and failure to comply with food safety requirements.
The department has been conducting regular inspections to ensure the highest levels of food safety in Abu Dhabi.
It urged the general public to report any violations they find in any food facility by calling the toll-free number 800555.
