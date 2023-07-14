UAE: Taking master's classes online? Filipino expats warned against scams

Their modus operandi involves depositing the amount at ATMs, deceiving their victims into believing that the transactions are legitimate
Philippine missions in the UAE have issued an advisory, urging expats to be wary of 'unscrupulous providers' when enrolling in higher education institutions.
The Southeast Asian country's Commission on Higher Education (Ched) reminded the public that due diligence must be exercised "before enrolling and engaging with any degree-granting institutions, both local (Philippines) and foreign".
Expats must ensure that the degree that is being provided by the institution is recognised by the authorities.
If you're planning to register for a course, it is best to verify the institution's status and its accredited programmes with the Ched International Affairs Service, according to a notice from the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate-General in Dubai.
Through this verification process, Ched seeks to protect expats from "unscrupulous and predatory education providers".
The commission serves as the clearing house of information on the Philippine higher education system, comparability of higher education programs, degrees and diplomas obtained from other countries.
