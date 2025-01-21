Omar Sultan Al Olama, UE Minister for AI, with Khaleej Times’ Michal Divon.

Khaleej Times’ Michal Divon sat down with Omar Sultan Al Olama, the UAE’s Minister of Artificial Intelligence, to discuss the nation’s AI journey and the challenges of shaping a responsible and effective future around this technology.

Al Olama reflected on his appointment as the world’s first AI minister, integrating AI into different industries, and balancing innovation and regulation. To watch the full interview, scan the QR code.

Fascinated by technology from a young age, Omar Sultan Al Olama was made the Minister of AI in 2017, after the announcement of a new ministry dedicated to the futuristic technology.

The same month he got married, he was appointed to the role which was a pioneering path for Dubai’s Smart Government and the UAE’s AI strategy, another world first for Dubai.

With the vision of becoming a leader in AI, Al Olama, one of the country’s young future leaders, admits “it is a very tough field to understand”.

Already working in government, Al Olama said there was a period of transition for his new role, one which he admits is “a big burden” but that comes with “huge opportunities”.

He says that other countries will follow suit, the UAE taking a pioneering role in the AI revolution. In 2020 Spain appointed a dedicated minister and others are coming on board. He admits it has been “lonely” but takes it in his stride.

“Think of how many ministers of climate change there are in the world, we didn’t have these 20 years ago,” he said. “Ministers of AI are coming, the UAE planted the flag.”

The ethical debate around AI is not lost on Al Olama, with the UAE’s intentions for AI firmly rooted in empowering humanity and creating a better society.

“With humans, this sense to conquer, and sense to take over the world, is not seen a something that’s normal,” he said. Robots and AI are constantly being pushed “to bring out the best in humans”, he added.

Regulations are critical, he added, ensuring the UAE is the first and fastest at the same time as monitoring the use of AI, with the purpose of deploying AI with the goal of improving the quality of life. The UAE is in talks with all the global bodies from the UN to the OECD as things move forward, constantly shaping AI policy, 400 people now trained within the sector as the government takes bold steps forward. “I constantly engage with partners around the world,” he explained. It is important to learn from the past, says Al Olama, who told Khaleej Times that at one point of time, the Middle East used to be a hub of science, technology, innovation, the biggest economy, and one of the most advanced civilisations, due to its embracing of technology. However, in the year 1455, the Gutenberg Printing Press was invented and the only civilisation to reject it was the Arab Muslim civilisation. “That really took us back hundreds of years”, he said. “We don’t want to repeat the same mistake.” As the UAE continues to forge a new path, AI is already in the education system, from grade 9 children being exposed to AI, what it is, use cases, and how it’s built, preparing them for the economies of the future. “Your job will require the use of AI to make sure you’re more productive than your competition,” he said, whether that’s engineering or architecture, journalism or design. “We’ve seen the impact of ChatGPT and other models on education, the impacts have been positive,” he said. But he admits, they make mistakes, enforcing the role of teachers and educators, not only AI. The two, rather, are complementary. “I don’t believe an AI system should tell you if a person passes or fails,” he said, teachers’ empathy and interaction with a student are critical.

There is no escaping that it is the future, whether anyone likes that or not, the key is using it with caution and care. Al Olama added: “AI has a lot of advantages for us as a country, a lot of advantages for us as a region to leap forward, but at the same time, it brings risks, so we want to ensure that we are the most informed, we are the most agile, and at the same time, we are the most responsible.”