UAE Syrian Business Council condemns riots against Emirates' embassy in Damascus

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The Syrian Business Council has strongly condemned the rioting and vandalism carried out against the UAE's embassy in Damascus.

Calling it acts "perpetrated by a small group of outlaws linked to the Iranian regime", the Chairman and members of the Board of Directors and the Honorary Committee of the Syrian Business Council in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, condemned he group that mostly comprised of "non-Syrian elements".

In a statement issued on Monday, April 6, the council said: “While we affirm that these reprehensible acts constitute a flagrant violation of international norms and conventions that guarantee the protection of diplomatic missions, we demand that the competent authorities in the Syrian government conduct an immediate investigation, reveal the identity of those involved, hold them accountable, and bring them to justice in accordance with legal procedures.”

The council affirmed that the UAE has been and continues to be a model in embracing the sons of the Syrian people, as it opened its doors to hundreds of thousands of them, and provided them with a dignified and safe environment to participate in the development and prosperity process.

It stressed at the end of its statement that the members of the Syrian community in the UAE, while expressing their deep gratitude to this generous country, affirm their full support for it in the face of any aggression or abuse, and their adherence to the values ​​of loyalty and belonging that unite them with it.