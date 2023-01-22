UAE: Sustainability an investment today for tomorrow's generations, says top official

Integrated development of children will empower them to achieve growth and prosperity to lead future, says director general of Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 22 Jan 2023, 6:43 PM

Sustainability has always been a solid approach in the UAE’s history. It's a pillar for building the present, planning for the future, said Sana Mohamed Suhail, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority.

Her comments followed the announcement by the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan that 2023 is the ‘Year of Sustainability’.

The announcement made on Friday comes as the country gears up for the global climate summit COP28, which is set to be held at Expo City Dubai this year from November 30 to December 12.

“To ensure the continuation of the comprehensive civilisational and development renaissance that the UAE has experienced since the establishment of the Union and to maintain its momentum to always remain at the forefront of developed countries, and to be a leading model in progress, development and investment in building and empowering human capital, and to devote resources and capabilities today to create the best opportunities for tomorrow generations to enjoy a bright future that achieves their ambitions and gives them motivation to be active and influential in their society and to be able to contribute effectively to achieving leadership in various fields,” said Suhail.

“Sheikh Mohamed’s announcement came as an affirmation of the importance of planning for the future and preparing for it in a proactive manner and at an early age starting from today, a translation of the slogan "Today for tomorrow", and an embodiment of the wise vision of His Highness to prepare for the next 50 years, which represents investment in building and advancing people to serve their country and community are the centre of its essence.”

She confirmed that the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority believes in the importance of sustainability as an essential part of its culture and work philosophy. “The authority continuously seeks that all its programs and plans have a wide and sustainable impact, especially as it plays an important and vital developmental role whose results are reflected in the present and the future through its supervision of the early childhood development sector and work to ensure the sound and integrated development of all children from pregnancy until the age of eight, as well as work to provide various means of care for them in cooperation with partners, and enable them to achieve growth and prosperity to lead the future,” said Suhail.

