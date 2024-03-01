UAE: Suspension of e-commerce tariffs extended by 2 more years at WTO

Sheikh Mohamed congratulated committee members on this success and expressed his appreciation for their significant efforts
Members of the World Trade Organization have agreed to extend a moratorium on tariffs on electronic commerce for another two years at a high level meeting, according to a document on Friday.
"We agree to maintain the current practice of not imposing customs duties on electronic transmissions until the 14th Session of the Ministerial Conference. The moratorium and the Work Programme will expire on that date," the document, posted on the WTO website said.
Ministerial conferences are held every two years.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The decision represents a significant achievement for the MC13 , which also saw extensive discussions on key issues shaping the future of global trade.
Under a WTO moratorium, countries do not impose customs duties on cross-border e-commerce transactions. Since 1998, WTO member nations have periodically agreed to extend the moratorium. The last extension was agreed upon during the previous MC in June 2022.
ALSO READ:
Sheikh Mohamed congratulated committee members on this success and expressed his appreciation for their significant efforts
This achievement was attributed to the robustness and competitiveness of the country's aviation sector
The robot can identify violations with over 85 per cent accuracy, deliver data within 5 seconds, and has a surveillance reach of up to 2km
Here's how much it will cost to tank up your car this month
Each picture is also a testament to the photographer's emotion, perspective and intention at the time he/she pressed the button to capture the moment
The event, designed to push the limits of human endurance, strategic thinking and teamwork, formed part of the ‘Battle of the Cities’ category
Emirati Ahmed Al Shehhi possesses a diverse background in various air sports and has accumulated a wealth of experience in navigating the skies
Nautical show taking place from February 28 to March 3 to witness 46 boat launches and exhibitors representing 55 countries