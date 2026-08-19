UAE suspends all trade, financial transactions with Iran amid regional war

UAE has suspended all trade and financial transactions with Iran until further notice, in light of the regional conflict. In a statement, the Director of the Strategic Communications Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in UAE (Mofa), Afra Al Hameli, said that she rejected all allegations regarding the status of the economic relationship between UAE and Iran.

She said that the decision was taken "in light of the regional escalation that has undermined regional and international peace and security."

This comes after the UAE air defence forces dealt with two incoming ballistic missiles from Iran on Tuesday, August 18. One of the missiles fell outside the country while the other fell within its territorial waters.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Residents received an emergency alert on their phone for the first time in over five weeks. The alert was lifted within a few minutes, and the Ministry of Defence later confirmed that the attacks were targeting maritime navigation.

Regional war continues

When the war began on February 28, the UAE bore the brunt of Iran's attacks, with nearly 3,000 missiles and drones directed at the country — more than anywhere else in the region.

Since US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding which came into effect in June, the UAE faced no attacks, unlike other Gulf states such as Kuwait and Bahrain.

Conflict persists in the region, with both Iran and US claiming control over the Strait of Hormuz. US President Donald Trump shared a map of the strait under the title 'New US Territories' with the strait circled, implying US control over the waterway. Iran, on the other hand, maintains that the strait will be closed until the Islamic Republic reaches a deal with the US.

However, hopes for diplomacy and a deal to end the war are low with Trump saying on Tuesday that there are no ongoing talks between US and Iran, nor are there any future plans for negotiations.