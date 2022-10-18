UAE supports statement by Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Opec+ decision

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) focused on the technical nature of the decision, and rejected its politicisation

Photo: Wam

By Wam Published: Tue 18 Oct 2022, 2:01 PM

The UAE has expressed support for the statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, regarding reviewing the status of oil markets and reducing production, noting that the decision was collective, and based on the vote of Opec+.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) underscored that the UAE — as a member of the group and a partner of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia — affirms the technical nature of the decision, and rejects statements that push for its politicisation.

The Ministry also underscored the need for constructive dialogue that served the interests of all countries.

This affirmation of support for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is in line with its efforts to achieve energy stability and security, in a manner that serves the interests of producers and consumers, and promotes economic growth and development worldwide.

ALSO READ: