UAE: Supermarket shut down for storing expired food, violating law

The Dh1-billion fund was established to honour mothers by supporting the education of millions around the world
A supermarket in Al Khalidiya, Abu Dhabi, has been closed down by the authorities due to repeated violations.
SaveWay Supermarket, with commercial license number CN-4314510, has been found to have high-risk violations, notably with the presence of expired food products and food items that lacked proper labelling displayed for sale on shelves.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (Adafsa) emphasised that the administrative closure will continue until the identified issues are resolved.
SaveWay Supermarket can only resume its operations upon rectifying all violations, fulfilling all necessary activity requirements, and addressing the reasons for its closure.
The Authority affirmed that the administrative closures shall continue until the issues are addressed. The establishments may resume operations after rectifying the violations, meeting all necessary activity requirements, and addressing the grounds for closure.
ALSO READ:
The Dh1-billion fund was established to honour mothers by supporting the education of millions around the world
Workers fished out dozens of number plates from water ponds on the streets
The authorities also seized eggs wrapped in cotton and talismans — all believed to be intended for use in sorcery
Kelly Harvarde's endeavour to feed people began several years ago with Ramadan Fridge in Jumeriah, which she had to stop during Covid
The flying cars will operate entirely over the water, giving passengers scenic views of the two cities and the Arabian Sea
Drivers are advised to be careful while driving on the road
It is dedicated to receiving suggestions and complaints from citizens and residents, and subsequently seeking solutions from government officials
The ship will carry 4,500 tonnes of food, medical supplies, nutritional supplements, winter clothes, shelter materials, and other essential items