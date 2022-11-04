UAE: Supermarket chain shut down for being a 'danger to public health'

Flag Garden at Kite Beach will remain open to visitors till December 15
The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority has shut down a supermarket chain for being a 'danger to public health'.
In a statement on social media, the authority said that it will administratively close down the facility JAFCO Supermarket.
It elaborated that the decision has been taken after it violated Law No. (2) of 2008 regarding food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and for being a danger to public health.
