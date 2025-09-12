  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE summons Israeli deputy ambassador after Qatar strikes

The Emirates stressed that the attack is an irresponsible escalation that threatens regional and international security and stability

Published: Fri 12 Sept 2025, 3:13 PM

Updated: Fri 12 Sept 2025, 3:30 PM

UAE summoned Israeli Deputy Ambassador to the Emirates, David Ahad Horsandy, and conveyed the country's strong condemnation and denunciation of the "blatant and cowardly" Israeli attack on Qatar, and of the aggressive statements issued by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, summoned the ambassador and stressed that this reckless attack constitutes a flagrant violation of Qatar's sovereignty.

It is also a serious assault on international law and the UN Charter, and an irresponsible escalation that threatens regional and international security and stability, she added.

Al Hashimy affirmed that the security and stability of Qatar is an integral part of the security and stability of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states. Any attack on a Gulf state constitutes an attack on the collective Gulf security system, she emphasised

The continuation of the aggressive and provocative approach undermines the chances of achieving stability, pushes the region towards extremely dangerous paths, and establishes a reality that cannot be tolerated or accepted, Al Hashimy added.