UAE summer: Yoga, sports, fitness activities move indoors as temperatures on the rise

Published: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 1:51 PM

With summer heating up, an increasing number of shopping malls, recreational facilities, and venues like the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) are hosting indoor fitness activities and programmes for community members to remain healthy and maintain an active lifestyle.

A variety of sports events are underway this month and extend into August until the summer season ends. Such indoor facilities offer a perfect setting away from the scorching sun for community members of all ages to work out.

Football, cricket, cycling

The Abu Dhabi Sports Council has been running activities ranging from football and padel to badminton, basketball, volleyball, tennis, and cricket at ADNEC. Community members can also explore a functional fitness zone, a 1km running track, a cycling zone, an inflatable obstacle course, and more. They can get comprehensive health assessments, including blood pressure and sugar tests and dietician consultations. The third edition of the Abu Dhabi Summer Sports runs till August 23 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi and till August 25 at ADNEC Centre Al Ain.

Free yoga and Zumba

The Galleria Al Maryah Island has been promoting a healthy and active lifestyle through its ongoing community fitness programmes. Individuals can participate in yoga, Zumba, and walking classes. These activities have been designed to improve fitness levels while bonding with fellow community members. These classes are free for all. Session timings and bookings can be found at the mall’s official website.