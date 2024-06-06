UAE summer vacation: Are Schengen visa appointments available as travel demand peaks?

Published: Thu 6 Jun 2024, 6:00 AM

UAE residents planning to travel to Europe for the upcoming Eid Al Adha break or summer vacation may find it difficult to get an appointment for Schengen visas. According to industry experts, appointment slots are booked till the end of August, but some may become available due to multiple factors.

Residents will get up to five days off in mid-June to celebrate Eid Al Adha. Schools will close for the summer vacation in July-August, which is the most popular time for residents to travel.

When asked whether appointment slots would be available ahead of the summer break, a top official from VFS Global — which manages administrative visa applications from the UAE for multiple European countries — said visa appointments are reflected in “real-time” on its website.

“Europe continues to be a high-demand destination for travellers from the UAE, especially for summer getaways, and it is imperative to plan and book well in advance to ensure a hassle-free journey,” Monaz Billimoria, regional head - UAE, VFS Global, told Khaleej Times. “The way tickets, hotels and packages are booked in advance, visas should be given the same, if not more, priority while planning the holidays.”

In an interview with Khaleej Times back in March, Billimoria had said that slots were filling up for summer travel to Schengen countries. “Travellers can apply for a Schengen visa up to six months prior to their intended date of travel.”

Demand soars

Travel demand to Europe for the summer vacation season has increased by 40 per cent this year as compared to 2023, according to online travel agency Musafir.

European destinations, particularly Schengen countries, are experiencing a surge in demand, it said. Citing data from its platform, the travel agency said: “Where most are travelling to the popular Schengen countries, 20-25 per cent are excited about exploring the newer territories.”

Residents who have just started planning their trip to Europe for the summer may find it difficult to secure a visa appointment.

“Most embassies are currently offering appointments starting in September 2024. However, it is not impossible to find an appointment,” said Ramy Badr, sales head, Dopamine Travels.

“Several embassies periodically release a limited number of slots. For example, the Czech Republic embassy recently opened appointments for late June and July. Therefore, residents are advised to regularly check the VFS website for newly available slots.”

Appointments are often released during early or late hours, so consistent monitoring is crucial, he added. “Alternatively, residents can seek assistance from us we can help track and secure appointments.”