UAE summer travel: How residents can still save on flights despite higher fares

UAE residents who have not yet booked their summer holidays can still find affordable travel options, but only if they are willing to be flexible with dates, airports, routes and destinations, travel agents have said.

As Khaleej Times reported, agents have warned that residents waiting for last-minute summer travel deals could end up paying more, with lower fare buckets expected to close as the July-August school holiday rush gathers pace.

However, agents said there are still ways to bring costs down for residents who act quickly and avoid peak travel patterns.

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Imtiaz Hussain Nasir, CEO of Pinoy Tourism, said affordable options are still available for travellers who remain flexible. He advised residents to consider mid-week departures, avoid peak weekend travel, compare nearby airports, accept one-stop itineraries where practical, and adjust travel dates by a few days.

“In many cases, even small date changes can generate meaningful savings,” he said.

Rashida Zahid, VP - Operations at musafir.com, said residents should use June as their booking window, as it remains the last soft-pricing period before the expected July surge.

She said travellers should consider alternate UAE airports such as Sharjah or Ras Al Khaimah, especially if fares from Dubai are too high. Connecting flights may also offer better value where direct flights have become expensive or are filling up quickly.

“With certain direct routes either full or expensive, checking connecting flights as alternatives to fully booked direct services can surface lower fares, especially to South Asian destinations,” she said.

Agents said destination flexibility can also make a significant difference. Instead of traditional summer hotspots such as London and Paris, travellers could look at less-crowded cities in Southern Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia.

Zahid said Georgian destinations such as Batumi and Tbilisi are growing in popularity because they offer cooler climates and lower fares.

But agents warned that travellers should not compare ticket prices by base fare alone. On low-cost carriers in particular, baggage, seat selection and meals can significantly increase the final price.

“Don’t overlook baggage and ancillary fees,” Zahid said. “Base fares look manageable on screen until baggage, seat selection, and meals are added. Always calculate the all-in fare before comparing options.”

Nasir said one of the most common mistakes last-minute travellers make is choosing the cheapest ticket without checking the full conditions attached to it.

Another mistake, he said, is failing to review baggage allowances, transit times, visa requirements, refund conditions or change policies before booking.

Given the current travel environment, agents said residents should also avoid extremely tight connections and build more flexibility into their itineraries, especially on routes where schedules may change.

Zahid said travellers should consider flexible or semi-flexible fares where possible, rather than automatically choosing non-refundable tickets.

“For travellers still planning getaways, flexible itineraries and close monitoring of airline schedule updates are increasingly important,” she said. “Given the level of schedule volatility this summer, paying a small premium for a flexible or semi-flexible fare is sensible insurance.”

Agents said the key for late bookers is not just to find the cheapest fare, but to look at the full cost and risk of the journey, including baggage, transit time, airport choice, refund rules and the possibility of schedule changes