UAE residents' summer travel: 9 in 10 holidaymakers are heading abroad

Nine in 10 hotel bookings made by UAE travellers this summer are for overseas destinations, according to new data from dnata Travel, highlighting strong demand for international holidays despite the season's high temperatures.

The Maldives has emerged as the most popular destination, accounting for one in five international hotel bookings. Thailand, Mauritius, Canada and Australia complete the top five, while Japan and the United States have also made it into this summer's top 10 destinations.

Travel experts say the figures show that UAE residents are increasingly choosing longer, experience-led holidays, combining traditional beach escapes with trips that offer nature, adventure and cultural experiences.

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"International travel is proving more popular than ever this summer, with nine in 10 hotel bookings made for overseas destinations," said Meerah Ketait, head of retail and leisure UAE at dnata Travel.

She said traditional favourites such as the Maldives, Thailand and Mauritius continue to see strong demand, while more travellers are choosing long-haul destinations in search of new experiences.

Subair Thekepurathvalappil, senior manager at Wise Fox Tourism, said the Maldives continues to be the top choice for UAE travellers, especially among families, honeymooners and couples looking for a relaxing beach holiday.

"Thailand and Mauritius also remain popular because they offer a good balance of value, luxury and family-friendly experiences. At the same time, we are seeing a clear rise in bookings for long-haul destinations such as Canada, Australia, Japan and the US. Many travellers are planning longer holidays this year and are looking for unique experiences, whether it's nature, adventure, wildlife or city exploration," he said.

According to dnata Travel, international travellers are staying for an average of around five nights, with long-haul holidays often lasting even longer. Demand for four- and five-star hotels also remains strong, while the average value of bookings has increased by about 16 per cent compared to last summer.

While overseas travel dominates this summer, UAE staycations continue to attract residents looking for shorter breaks. Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Fujairah remain the most popular domestic destinations for weekend getaways.