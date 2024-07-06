UAE summer temperature crosses 50°C: How long will extreme heat last?

Published: Sat 6 Jul 2024, 6:00 AM

Residents are advised to prepare for the summer season to peak in the middle of July. The UAE, which has seen the mercury cross the 50°C mark as early as last week, could experience warmer temperatures as the month progresses, experts have said.

Khadijah Ahmad, operations manager, Dubai Astronomy Group, told Khaleej Times: “This year's heat wave is more severe than the usual hot weather in the country. While it’s common to experience high temperatures during summer, this particular heat wave is expected to break records in terms of both temperature and duration.

"It is an extreme event that stands out even among the typically harsh summer conditions."

Explaining the cause of heat waves, the Dubai Astronomy Group official said: “The heat wave is caused by high-pressure systems trapping warm air, combined with the lack of clouds and the urban heat effect from buildings."

Role of climate change

Ahmad said "climate change also plays a role in making these extreme weather events more common and intense".

“Heat waves can generally be predicted with reasonable accuracy about one to two weeks in advance. Advances in meteorological technology and modelling have improved the ability to forecast these events, though the exact intensity and duration can be harder to pinpoint until closer to the occurrence,” she added.

Hottest days of the year

Meanwhile, UAE group ‘Storm Centre’ said this summer “is characterised by a significant increase in temperatures and humidity, making it one of the hottest times of the year, lasting for approximately 40 days.”

They added the peak intensity of the warm period starts around mid-July and continues until the second or third week of August, accompanied by northwestern winds, known locally as the Al-Bawareh winds.