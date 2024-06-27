UAE summer: Switch off non-essential appliances during peak hour daily, urges Sharjah authority

Report any such activity to the government on toll-free number, authorities said
In order to reduce energy consumption that skyrockets during summer months when temperatures peak, Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (Sewa) has urged residents to make rationalisation a way of life.
Along that line, the authority has called on those living in Sharjah to participate in an initiative called Conservation Hour or Peak Hour from July to September.
The initiative will require residents to switch off non-essential electrical appliances during peak hours, which is from 2:30pm to 3:30pm, every day.
Peak Hour is one among the several initiatives launched by SEWA over the years to spread awareness among community members on the importance of energy conservation. The goal is also to prevent strain on the power grid.
Temperatures in the UAE surpassed the 50°C mark this week. Severely hot days in the region usually start from mid-July and extend until August-end. During this period, humidity levels too soar to 90 per cent.
Earlier this month, Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world's largest district cooling services provider, launched its annual summer campaign called 'Set at 24°C and Save’.
As part of the campaign, it urged its customers to set their ACs at a default temperature of 24°C and save not only money on electricity bills but also reduce energy consumption.
