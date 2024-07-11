UAE summer: Rising heat drives surge in AC repair demand across country

The embassy paid for his flight ticket and arranged all necessary paperwork
As temperatures surge across the UAE, the demand for air conditioner maintenance and repair technicians has soared. Homes and vehicles are struggling to keep cool, leading to a significant uptick in service requests. Maintenance shops report a multi-fold increase in demand, with technicians working around the clock to meet customer needs.
Daniel Saison, owner of Repair Pro in Al Barsha, shared his experience: "During summer, we handle between 50 to 60 jobs weekly. Just yesterday, we replaced 13 AC units in a villa. When customers inquire about their AC units' longevity, we provide tailored advice. If a compressor needs replacement or repairs are costly and temporary, we recommend investing in a new unit for a sustainable solution. Most customers follow our advice."
The business has seen a similar surge in AC malfunctions. "Our fleet is active day and night, responding to numerous complaints across the city," said the Frech expat.
It costs around Dh80-Dh100 for window AC repairs and Dh150-Dh200 to repair split AC units.
Ahmed from Olive Green Building Maintenance in International City, Dubai, reported an 80 per cent increase in chiller and split AC maintenance requests. "Our phones have been ringing non-stop, with orders pouring in from both individual customers and entire buildings. This trend shows no signs of slowing down until September," he added.
However, Usman from Faran Technical Services in Al Satwa, noted a slower business pace due to intense competition. "In the past, the market was less crowded. Nowadays, many companies use social media for promotion, an area where we need to improve."
In Sharjah, Mohammad Nizamuddin, managing a car garage in the industrial area, emphasised the high demand for car AC repairs. "When you first get into your car on a hot day, the air might be warm for a minute before it cools down. If it stays warm or goes from cool to warm, there could be a leak, a blockage in the coils, or a major component failure like the compressor. Sometimes, the compressor needs replacing. For a Toyota Prado, a new compressor costs around Dh1,200, and Dh600 for used units. For mid-range sedans, prices are Dh800 for new and Dh450 for used compressors," he explained.
Car AC mechanics in Al Quoz and Al Barsha echoed this demand surge. Vijoy, from Al Quoz, noted, "Nearly every third or fourth car we see has AC issues. Many drivers complain about weak airflow and discomfort due to the heat. We're constantly refilling refrigerants and diagnosing leaks and blockages, keeping us very busy."
Experts recommend drivers park in shaded areas to optimise AC performance, use recirculation mode, and turn off the AC before switching off the ignition for better efficiency.
According to the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM), temperatures will range from 40°C-45°C in coastal areas, 45°C-49°C inland, and 40°C-43°C in mountainous regions, with humidity levels between 75-90 per cent.
Over the next three days, residents can expect clear to partly cloudy skies with low clouds appearing on the eastern coast in the mornings. Some cumulus clouds may form in the east and south in the afternoons. Nights and mornings will be humid, with a chance of light fog on some coastal areas. Winds will be light to moderate, sometimes active and dusty, with speeds from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h. The sea will be slight to moderate, occasionally rough in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
