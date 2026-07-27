Flying back to UAE? Airfares rise as last-minute travellers scramble for seats

UAE residents returning from their summer holidays may have to pay more for flights, with airfares on several popular routes rising as the back-to-school travel rush gathers pace and cheaper seats sell out.

Travel agents said that many people who left without booking their return journeys are now rushing to secure seats, only to find flights filling up fast. With schools set to reopen after the summer break in the UAE, families are expected to return during the final week of August. That surge in demand is pushing up ticket prices on several popular routes.

When Khaleej Times compared the fares on Monday, it found that direct one-way flights from London to Dubai or Sharjah during the last week of August were priced at around Dh1,473, while cheaper one-stop options started from about Dh741. On the Kochi-Dubai route, direct one-way fares for travel during the last week of August were around Dh1,640 to Dh1,930, before dropping to about Dh1,150 for flights in the first week of September.

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From Mumbai, direct fares were around Dh1,210 to Dh1,310 during the peak period, compared with Dh800 to Dh915 a few days later. Delhi also showed higher fares during the last week of August, with prices easing after the school return rush. On the Bengaluru route, fares are stable and cheaper options were still available for passengers travelling after the peak period.

Flights from Karachi were priced between Dh786 and Dh798, depending on the travel date. From Lahore, direct fares were above Dh1,050, while flights from Beirut started at over Dh1,300 and other options were priced lower depending on the airline and airport.

Travel agents said the prices are expected to rise further as more seats sell out. “The last week of August is one of the busiest travel periods of the year because everyone wants to be back before schools reopen," said Pavan Poojary from Luxury Travels.

"Flights are filling up fast, and we expect limited seat availability during the period. Many residents who travelled without booking their return tickets are now scrambling for tickets. They are checking different airlines and even nearby airports to see where they can still find availability or better fares. The demand is massive, which is why ticket prices are significantly higher than they were a few weeks ago."

According to him, travellers who booked both legs of their journey well in advance have avoided the price surge and stress and those waiting until the last minute now have far fewer options.

Travel agents said many passengers are also becoming flexible with their travel plans, choosing different departure cities or accepting connecting flights if it helps them find a seat at a lower fare.

Mir Wasim Raja, manager at Galadari International Travel Services (ITS), said the heavy demand is being driven mainly by families returning before the academic year begins.

"This is the peak return season. Parents are travelling back with their children before schools reopen, so flights are filling up quickly. We strongly advise anyone who has not yet booked their tickets to do so as soon as possible because prices may climb further as availability continues to reduce," he said.

Operators also said that travellers who are still planning their return should avoid waiting until the final few days before departure. Even a delay of a few days could mean paying more, especially on direct flights from popular destinations.

They also advised residents to compare nearby airports, consider alternative airlines, and remain flexible with travel times, as this could help them find better fares despite strong demand.