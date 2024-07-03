UAE summer: When will it rain next? All you need to know

Other countries like Oman have also announced a holiday for the Hijri New Year
The UAE is likely to experience sporadic summer rains in the upcoming weeks that will last till the end of summer in September, with no rainfall forecast till this weekend.
While the country is currently going through a lull phase, summer rains are not uncommon as the UAE experiences monsoon low pressure from India, the national weather forecaster said.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Recently, torrential rains in northeast India sparked heavy flooding with more than a million people impacted by the floods in the south Asian country.
Meanwhile, closer to home, houses in the city of Sanaa in Yemen are collapsing under heavy rains, as months of floods and storms assail the country.
Here’s a look at all you need to know about the summer rains to understand how and when will it impact the UAE.
When does the UAE anticipate the next bout of rainfall this summer?
Dr Ahmed Habib from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), in a recent interview with Khaleej Times said, “The UAE is expecting rainfall in the next few weeks, as rain is standard during the summer months and typically lasts until September 23. In the eastern part of the country there will be a formation of the convective clouds. However, there is no immediate forecast for rain over the next few days.”
What factors influence the weather patterns and precipitation in the country especially in the month of July?
Habib highlighted that July is a summer month with rising temperatures due to the spread of thermal lows, particularly from the India monsoon low pressure system.
The eastern and southern mountains experience cloud formation, driven by high temperatures, often leading to afternoon rain in some interior areas.
It’s explained in the current weather pattern, the extension of the Indian monsoon towards our region brings easterly winds. As these winds carry moisture from the eastern part of the UAE's sea, water vapour condenses, turning into liquid. This humid air rises to higher altitudes, particularly in the afternoons.
“In summer there is a likelihood of the effect of the (Indian) monsoon over our area. Currently, India and Yemen are experiencing monsoon,” Habib added.
When did it last rain last this summer?
In the third week of June, the country experienced intermittent rainfall ranging from light to heavy showers, coinciding with the official onset of summer.
On June 29, areas like Al Musseili and Shauka in Ras Al Khaimah saw rain, accompanied by hail in Filli, Sharjah. Since then, the weather has remained relatively dry.
However, earlier, on June 24, Malaqit and Khatm Al Shiklah areas in Al Ain received light to moderate rainfall.
The day before, on June 23, Khatm Al Shiklah experienced heavy rain and hail, while Maleha in Sharjah saw light to moderate showers. Along the new Khor Fakkan Road towards Al Dhaid, rainfall ranged from moderate to heavy.
On June 22, Al Bahaes area in Sharjah also received light showers.
What was the highest amount of rain recorded in the UAE during July, and when did it occur?
The highest amount of rain recorded during this month was 234.9mm on the port of Fujairah in 2022. July 2023 showed the highest frequency of fog with 11 occasions of fog and five misty days.
Notably, during the summer months, the country persists in its efforts to stimulate rainfall. Previous reports emphasized that the UAE could potentially experience intermittent rain throughout the year if cloud seeding operations target suitable clouds and trigger precipitation effectively.
By shooting salt flares into the clouds, there has been a notable increase of 15-25 per cent in the likelihood of rainfall occurring in the country.
ALSO READ:
Other countries like Oman have also announced a holiday for the Hijri New Year
One million workers to benefit from the Al Freej Fridge campaign, which will continue until August 23
The Dubai-based citizen now stands the chance to win the Arab Reading Challenge title and receive the Dh500,000 prize
Some students have expressed frustration with the driving license process, while others have changed schools
A two-bedroom villa will come for Dh29 million while a four-bedroom will cost Dh46 million
Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, co-founder of Seafood Souq, underlines the need for transparency in the seafood supply chain
Authorities were trying to lift the truck and clear the site
Centenarian Rachida Smati was also fast-tracked through the airport and taken to the First-Class lounge where she could relax before boarding