UAE summer: 5 essential tips to stay safe, healthy as temperatures soar

As the scorching summer begins in the UAE with temperatures hitting nearly 50°C, medical experts are urging community members to prioritise their health and safety.
Extreme heat and humidity may lead to serious health risks, especially in the summer. Dehydration, heatstroke, exhaustion, and skin problems are among the many common health issues we face during hot weather conditions.
Here are a five essential tips to keep you and your family members healthy and safe this season:
Dr Carla Slaba, a paediatrics specialist at M42’s HealthPlus Family Clinics in Saadiyat Island, recommended drinking at least eight glasses of water a day, especially if an individual is engaging in outdoor activities.
“Hydration is key,” Dr Slaba told Khaleej Times. “During the hot summer months, it’s important to drink plenty of water to keep your body cool and functioning properly. Dehydration can lead to fatigue, dizziness, and even heatstroke. Encourage your family members to drink water regularly and carry reusable water bottles to stay hydrated on the go.”
Sun exposure can be harsh on the skin, which is why it's important to use sun protection and make it a priority.
Dr Slaba advised to apply sunscreen with an SPF (sun protection factor) of at least 30, and reapply every two hours, especially after swimming or sweating.
"Don’t forget often-missed spots like the ears, back of the neck, and tops of the feet. Also, wearing hats, sunglasses and light long-sleeved clothing can provide extra protection from harmful UV rays," she highlighted.
Dr Slaba also noted that young children and the elderly are at a higher health risk brought about by the extreme heat.
“Plan outdoor activities during cooler parts of the day, such as early morning or late afternoon. When temperatures rise, seek shade or stay in an air-conditioned indoor area. Light, breathable clothing will also help keep you cool.
She also underlined that it's important to take frequent breaks if you're active outside.
Dr Slaba urged community members to eat fresh fruits and vegetables. According to her, incorporating a variety of water-based fruits and vegetables into your summer diet, such as watermelon, tomatoes, peaches, berries and cauliflower will not only keep you hydrated, but also healthy.
"But remember, food safety is crucial to avoid illnesses, so be sure to wash all fruits and vegetables thoroughly before eating," she added.
Spending time in the pool is one of the best ways to beat the heat, but whether at the beach or the pool, water safety is essential. The doctor urged parents and caretakers to never leave children unattended near water, even for a moment.
She advised the parents to take advantage of the summer break and enroll the children in swimming lessons if they haven’t learned yet.
"It’s also wise to familiarise yourself with the swimming area and check for any warning signs or flags that indicate unsafe conditions,” Dr Slaba underlined.
