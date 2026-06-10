From 45°C streets to chilly offices: Why UAE summers can be difficult for migraine sufferers

As summer temperatures in the UAE regularly soar above 45°C, doctors are warning that the country’s climate pattern — searing outdoor heat followed by heavily air-conditioned interiors — may be doing more than causing discomfort. For migraine sufferers, it could be a daily neurological trigger.

A 2025 scoping review published in Medpub examined existing clinical and epidemiological studies on ambient temperature and migraine.

The study found that temperature exposure, including heat and rapid temperature change, is consistently associated with migraine onset in susceptible individuals.

Evidence is still emerging, but patterns suggest heat stress and thermoregulation disruption may act as triggers.

In a country where people frequently transition between outdoor heat, cars, malls and offices, neurologists highlight that the physiological strain is difficult to avoid.

Dr Taleb Rooeintan, Consultant in Neurology at Medcare Hospital Sharjah, explains how these abrupt shifts affect the brain.

“Repeatedly moving between extreme outdoor heat and heavily air-conditioned spaces can trigger migraines in the UAE by causing rapid thermal stress. This sudden temperature shift from 50°C outside to 22°C inside can cause blood vessels in the head to rapidly dilate and constrict, stimulate the nerves and lead to dehydration, all of which are major migraine triggers."

"Generally, women are considered more likely than men to experience migraines because of their hormonal fluctuations.”

Medics point out that migraines are most common during the working-age years — which is 20 to 50 — because this is the group that is most likely to spend their day moving between outdoor heat, vehicles, offices, shopping centres and other heavily air-conditioned spaces.

Rooeintan said, “Summer heat can impair sleep quality even when people spend much of their time indoors. Poor sleep is one of the most consistently recognised migraine triggers. Heat-related sleep disruption may indirectly increase migraine frequency. Changes in atmospheric pressure can trigger migraines in weather sensitive individuals.”

Rising cases during hotter months

Healthcare professionals across the country report a seasonal pattern in migraine complaints, particularly during peak summer.

Dr Poonam C Awatare, Specialist Neurology at International Modern Hospital Dubai, said clinical data increasingly supports what patients already feel.

“Many migraine sufferers report an increase in headache frequency during the hotter months, and there is scientific evidence suggesting that high temperatures can contribute to migraine attacks. Several studies have found associations between rising ambient temperatures and increased emergency department visits or healthcare consultations for headaches and migraines.”

“Research published in neurology and environmental health journals has demonstrated links between higher ambient temperatures and increased migraine occurrence.”

She explained that some studies show that even modest rises in temperature can increase headache-related healthcare visits among vulnerable individuals.

“Keep a migraine diary to identify personal triggers, including temperature changes, dehydration, sleep disruption, or specific environmental conditions," she advised. "Patients with frequent or severe migraines should discuss preventive treatment options with their healthcare provider before the summer season begins.”

The advice highlights an important shift in migraine management — from reactive treatment to seasonal preparation.

Multiple triggers acting together

Beyond heat alone, neurologists say migraines in the UAE are often caused by a combination of environmental and lifestyle factors that intensify during summer.

Mohammad Ghatali, MBBS, MD, Consultant Neurologist and Head of Department of Neuroscience at Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Hospital, explained the layered impact.

He said, “While dehydration is an important factor, several additional triggers play a significant role in the UAE environment. High temperatures can directly activate migraine pathways in the brain and increase the likelihood of attacks. Repeated movement between extreme heat and air-conditioned environments can disrupt the brain’s regulatory balance. Shifts in humidity and barometric pressure have been linked to migraine occurrence in susceptible individuals.”

Strong UV exposure is a common trigger, particularly in patients with light sensitivity.

“Pollution and irritants may increase neuroinflammation and trigger headaches. Irregular sleep and altered daily routines during summer can lower the migraine threshold. Importantly, these factors often act together, which is why migraines may become more frequent or severe during the summer months.”

He emphasised that it is not one trigger, but the cumulative effect of several stressors that worsens symptoms.

Managing migraines in extreme heat

For patients in the UAE, specialists stress that consistency is key during summer months.

As temperatures continue to rise each summer, awareness and early prevention may prove just as important as treatment in managing migraine risk across the UAE.

Awatare added, “Gradually cool down when entering buildings or vehicles whenever possible. Wear sunglasses and a hat outdoors to reduce light sensitivity and heat exposure. Maintain regular meal schedules and avoid prolonged fasting or skipping meals. Prioritise adequate sleep and maintain a consistent sleep routine, even during weekends and holidays. Limit outdoor activities during peak afternoon heat whenever possible.”