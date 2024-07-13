UAE summer: Health packages, umbrellas for workers in global 'Water Aid Initiative'

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes

Published: Sat 13 Jul 2024, 8:07 AM

The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has launched The Water Aid Initiative to mitigate the impact of summer heat locally and internationally.

The campaign targets underprivileged families, labourers, and individuals involved in strenuous work amid rising temperatures.

Umbrellas, containers to keep water cool, and health packages are given to these groups at the local level. Internationally, the initiative includes drilling wells, and providing water tanks and atmospheric water generators.

This initiative seeks to provide the target groups with the necessary equipment to protect them from the scorching sun and high temperatures.

Over the summer, UAE has launched several initiatives, for those working outside, to offer some relief from the heat. These include health checkups, rest stations, free ice cream, and mandatory mid-day break.

The Water Aid Initiative is expected to add a new dimension and a qualitative shift in providing additional water sources to people in water-scarce countries, calling on donors to contribute to such vital projects.

In a statement, the ERC stated that the campaign is founded on the drive to preserve human life, health and dignity and provide protection from natural factors, noting that it has completed its preparations and taken the necessary steps to achieve the campaign's goals by attracting more partners, thereby expanding the number of beneficiaries locally and internationally.