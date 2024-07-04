UAE summer break: Surge in screen time triggers anxiety, depression, vision problems in kids

Dubai expat Raisur Rahman won the grand prize in the Big Ticket live draw series 264 in Abu Dhabi
During the summer holidays, many children spend the majority of their time at home, often engaging with digital gadgets. According to doctors, this substantial increase in screen time is contributing to a surge in vision-related and other health problems among young people.
According to an analysis conducted by Khaleej Times, children’s screen time is regulated by school schedules and extracurricular activities during the academic year. However, with the onset of the holidays, parents are struggling to limit their children's use of digital devices.
Akhlaq Salem, a fifth-grade student at a private school in Sharjah, began experiencing persistent headaches and difficulty sleeping as his vacation started. With his parents working in Dubai, Akhlaq is left at home with his older brother and sister. "The children don't have much to do at home. His elder brother is preparing for competitive exams, and his sister is occupied with daily chores. Akhlaq is either left to watch television or he is mostly watching cartoons on his tablet,” said Ameera, Akhlaq's mother.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
“He spends nearly 7 to 8 hours a day on his tablet, which has led to trouble sleeping and persistent headaches. We didn't understand the cause at first, but when the doctor asked about his daily routine, we realised his screen time was something we hadn't considered,” said Ameera, adding that reducing screen time is the best way to get his daily routine back to normal.
Similarly, Ali, a 12-year-old Iraqi resident was going through persistent headaches and an inability to see the smart board at school. His parents consulted doctors at Thumbay University Hospital and gave a history of prolonged continuous screen time while playing video games after which the headache worsened.
Tests and examinations conducted at the hospital revealed signs of digital eye strain as well as refractive error. A complete dilated cycloplegic refraction was done after which he was found to have Myopia and glasses were prescribed to him along with recommendations for structured breaks during screen use. Furthermore, he was encouraged to engage in more outdoor activities.
According to doctors, children often experience specific vision problems due to increased outdoor activities and extended screen time during the summer holidays.
Dr Gayathri Mohan, specialist at centre for ophthalmology in Thumbay University Hospital, said that excessive screen time has emerged as a multifaceted concern, impacting various facets of a child's development and well-being. “Beyond its detrimental effects on ocular health, such as digital eye strain and myopia, prolonged screen exposure has been linked to significant cognitive, social, linguistic, and mental health challenges,” she said.
Excessive screen time reduces face-to-face interactions, which are essential for developing communication skills, empathy, and interpersonal relationships. “Linguistic skills can also be affected, as screen time often reduces opportunities for verbal communication and language development,” she added.
“Mental health is another area of concern, with studies indicating a correlation between excessive screen time and increased risks of anxiety, depression, and attention disorders in children,” said Dr Mohan.
“Academically, prolonged screen exposure has been associated with poorer academic performance. This correlation may stem from reduced time spent on educational activities, disrupted sleep patterns due to blue light exposure, and decreased attention spans,” added Dr Mohan.
“Common symptoms of digital eye strain in children include eye discomfort and fatigue, blurred vision, dry or itchy eyes, headaches, neck and shoulder pain, increased sensitivity to light, and difficulty focusing,” said Dr Ahmed Mamdouh Elashtokhy, specialist in ophthalmology at Burjeel Day Surgery Centre, Al Shahama Deerfields Mall.
To manage screen time and reduce digital eye strain on children, doctors recommend setting daily limits on screen use, especially for non-educational purposes. “Encourage regular breaks by following the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break to look at something 20 feet away. Create a comfortable environment with proper lighting and ergonomically set up workspaces,” said Dr Elashtokhy
“Promote outdoor activities to give their eyes a break from screens, and use blue light filters on devices, Additionally, ensure children wear sunglasses with UV protection when outdoors,” he added.
To mitigate the effects of prolonged screen use, doctors encourage children to do blinking exercises to keep their eyes moist and practice palming by placing warm hands over their closed eyes.
According to him, shifting from a near to a distant object during eye exercises, can reduce eye fatigue. While gentle eye rolling helps relax eye muscles, and maintaining proper posture with the screen at eye level reduces neck and shoulder strain.
ALSO READ:
Dubai expat Raisur Rahman won the grand prize in the Big Ticket live draw series 264 in Abu Dhabi
The diversion will be in place until September, the Ras Al Khaimah Police said
Dubai's Ruler and Deputy Prime Minister also sent messages of sympathies
It will be rolled out to cover a wide range of establishments from retail stores and dining outlets, as well as tourist, leisure attractions and top malls
Throughout this month, anyone who purchases tickets will have the opportunity to be one of 12 guaranteed winners to walk away with one of the many cash prizes in August
July is a summer month with rising temperatures due to the spread of thermal lows, particularly from the India monsoon low pressure system
CCTV footage from the school shows the boy being teased by some students as he walked to the assembly area
The Ministry of Interior has a satellite-powered mobile unit in each of the seven emirates to deal with any contingency