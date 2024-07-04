UAE summer break: Surge in screen time triggers anxiety, depression, vision problems in kids

Published: Thu 4 Jul 2024, 5:35 PM Last updated: Thu 4 Jul 2024, 6:42 PM

During the summer holidays, many children spend the majority of their time at home, often engaging with digital gadgets. According to doctors, this substantial increase in screen time is contributing to a surge in vision-related and other health problems among young people.

According to an analysis conducted by Khaleej Times, children’s screen time is regulated by school schedules and extracurricular activities during the academic year. However, with the onset of the holidays, parents are struggling to limit their children's use of digital devices.

Akhlaq Salem, a fifth-grade student at a private school in Sharjah, began experiencing persistent headaches and difficulty sleeping as his vacation started. With his parents working in Dubai, Akhlaq is left at home with his older brother and sister. "The children don't have much to do at home. His elder brother is preparing for competitive exams, and his sister is occupied with daily chores. Akhlaq is either left to watch television or he is mostly watching cartoons on his tablet,” said Ameera, Akhlaq's mother.

“He spends nearly 7 to 8 hours a day on his tablet, which has led to trouble sleeping and persistent headaches. We didn't understand the cause at first, but when the doctor asked about his daily routine, we realised his screen time was something we hadn't considered,” said Ameera, adding that reducing screen time is the best way to get his daily routine back to normal.

Spectacles prescribed

Similarly, Ali, a 12-year-old Iraqi resident was going through persistent headaches and an inability to see the smart board at school. His parents consulted doctors at Thumbay University Hospital and gave a history of prolonged continuous screen time while playing video games after which the headache worsened.

Tests and examinations conducted at the hospital revealed signs of digital eye strain as well as refractive error. A complete dilated cycloplegic refraction was done after which he was found to have Myopia and glasses were prescribed to him along with recommendations for structured breaks during screen use. Furthermore, he was encouraged to engage in more outdoor activities.

According to doctors, children often experience specific vision problems due to increased outdoor activities and extended screen time during the summer holidays.

Dr Gayathri Mohan, specialist at centre for ophthalmology in Thumbay University Hospital, said that excessive screen time has emerged as a multifaceted concern, impacting various facets of a child's development and well-being. “Beyond its detrimental effects on ocular health, such as digital eye strain and myopia, prolonged screen exposure has been linked to significant cognitive, social, linguistic, and mental health challenges,” she said.

Excessive screen time reduces face-to-face interactions, which are essential for developing communication skills, empathy, and interpersonal relationships. “Linguistic skills can also be affected, as screen time often reduces opportunities for verbal communication and language development,” she added.

Dr Gayathri Mohan

Mental health

“Mental health is another area of concern, with studies indicating a correlation between excessive screen time and increased risks of anxiety, depression, and attention disorders in children,” said Dr Mohan.

Poor academic performance

“Academically, prolonged screen exposure has been associated with poorer academic performance. This correlation may stem from reduced time spent on educational activities, disrupted sleep patterns due to blue light exposure, and decreased attention spans,” added Dr Mohan.

Symptoms of digital eye strain