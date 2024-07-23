E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE summer break: Abu Dhabi Police call on parents to protect children from cybercrime

Parents must double the supervision of children during the holidays, police stressed

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes

Published: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 10:05 AM

Last updated: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 10:34 AM

With schools closed for the summer, children may be spending more time on online devices. The Abu Dhabi Police called on parents to protect children from cybercrime. The department stressed that parents must double the supervision of children during summer holidays.

Within the 'Safe Summer' campaign, the General Command of the Abu Dhabi Police emphasised the importance of guiding children about the safe use of electronic devices and choosing age-appropriate games.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

With online bullying and abuse an increasing concern, police highlighted that parents must spend quality time with children to reduce their screen time. Parents can engage in activities and hobbies with children, police said.


The purchase of online games on fake and unreliable sites may result in access to bank accounts, money theft, and even monthly deduction of amounts from the card used, police warned.

Police asked the public to aid in preventing crimes by contacting the department through the toll-free number 8002626 (AMAN2626), text messages (2828), email – aman@adpolice.gov.ae, or through the Abu Dhabi Police General Command smart app. Aman is a security channel that works with the public to ensure community safety.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE