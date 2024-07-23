UAE summer break: Abu Dhabi Police call on parents to protect children from cybercrime

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes

Published: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 10:05 AM Last updated: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 10:34 AM

With schools closed for the summer, children may be spending more time on online devices. The Abu Dhabi Police called on parents to protect children from cybercrime. The department stressed that parents must double the supervision of children during summer holidays.

Within the 'Safe Summer' campaign, the General Command of the Abu Dhabi Police emphasised the importance of guiding children about the safe use of electronic devices and choosing age-appropriate games.

With online bullying and abuse an increasing concern, police highlighted that parents must spend quality time with children to reduce their screen time. Parents can engage in activities and hobbies with children, police said.