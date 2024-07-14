UAE summer: 7 essential tips to protect yourself from harmful effects of dust

Published: Sun 14 Jul 2024, 4:04 PM Last updated: Sun 14 Jul 2024, 4:08 PM

As the scorching summer begins in the UAE with temperatures crossing 50°C, medical experts are urging community members to prioritise their health and safety.

While temperatures are expected to rise during the summer, the Ministry of Health of and Prevention (MoHAP) took to Instagram to warn UAE residents against possible several occurrences of dust storms during this season.

Dust storms are common during the summer season, and may pose health risks to residents who are consistently exposed to it. Dust carries pollutants and irritants that can be harmful.

With the country experiencing peak summer, which begins in mid-July, according to an expert, MoHAP advised residents to take these necessary steps to protect themselves against the harmful effects of dust:

1. Limit unnecessary outings

The Ministry urged the residents to limit outdoor activities and outings as much as possible, as dust storms may cause several health issues and adversely affect the respiratory system.

2. Wear a mask

Residents are advised to wear a mask when going outside; the best option is the N95 mask. Health experts previously told Khaleej Times that dust storms might trigger allergies like itchy throat, irritable eyes, throat and skin irritation, coughing or sneezing.

3. Wear sunglasses

It is important to protect your eyes from harmful UV rays during the summer, especially for residents working outdoors, as they are at higher risk of UV-related damage. UV exposure can significantly contribute to eye conditions such as cataracts and age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Follow medication schedule

Since the dusty conditions can aggravate one's current condition, it is important to adhere to your prescribed medication schedule.

Carry an emergency inhaler

Dust can be especially harmful to the following groups: