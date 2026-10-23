UAE announces successful exchange of 540 captives between Russia, Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasised that the success of this mediation reflects the distinguished relations between the UAE, the Russian Federation, and Ukraine

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 23 Oct 2026, 6:15 PM
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The United Arab Emirates has announced the success of new mediation efforts between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine, resulting in the release of 270 captives from each side, for a total of 540, bringing the total number of captives exchanged between the two countries through UAE-mediated efforts to 8,537.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs commended both countries for their cooperation with the UAE’s mediation endeavours as a trusted international mediator, and their appreciation of the UAE’s commitment to supporting all efforts to resolve the crisis.

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The Ministry emphasised that the success of this mediation, the 27th to date, reflects the distinguished relations between the UAE, the Russian Federation, and Ukraine.

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The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to ensuring the success of all efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine and mitigating the humanitarian impact of the crisis.

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