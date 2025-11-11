Is motherhood the end of career? 28% of UAE mums start businesses after childbirth

A recent UAE study has found that 28 per cent of mothers have launched their own businesses during stages of motherhood ranging from the first year after birth to more than a decade later. The findings challenge long-held assumptions that women scale back their ambitions after having children.

The 'State of Motherhood & Ambition in the UAE 2025' study, conducted by researchers Constanze Munz and Anushka Kalyanpur De Luca, surveyed more than 180 professional mothers across the country.

It found that seven in ten working mothers have either maintained or strengthened their ambition post-childbirth. Rather than leaving the workforce, many are redefining success on their own terms, prioritising autonomy, purpose, and flexibility over traditional career ladders.

“This isn’t a story about women opting out,” the researchers said in a joint statement. “It’s about women innovating within constraints, and it’s time for systems to innovate with them.”

According to the findings, one in five respondents changed industries to pursue more meaningful work, while another 20 per cent returned to their roles with greater clarity and drive. Nearly half (46 per cent) said they plan to start a business in the future, pointing to a continued rise in female-led entrepreneurship across the UAE.

Munz, founder of 'Both And', said the shift shows that redefining ambition is a form of adaptation, not withdrawal. "Mothers are not opting out; they’re opting for balance, meaning, and agency,” she said. “They’re proving that ambition can evolve, and that’s what progress looks like."

Support systems drive ambition

The study also found that ambition thrives when support systems are strong. Among mothers satisfied with childcare arrangements, 84 per cent reported that their ambition had stayed steady or grown, compared to 55 per cent among those without adequate support.

Flexible work arrangements, financial security, and access to reliable childcare emerged as the top priorities shaping mothers' ability to thrive. For 65 per cent of respondents, flexibility was described as essential workplace infrastructure rather than a perk, while nearly half cited financial stability as a major concern, reflecting the tension between professional aspirations and the cost of caregiving.

Reliable childcare, whether through better facilities, employer partnerships, or community networks, was repeatedly identified as the foundation that allows ambition to take root and grow.

“When traditional workplaces don’t evolve, mothers build their own paths,” said De Luca, founder of 'Nannies & More', a Dubai-based childcare support platform. “But these individual fixes shouldn’t replace collective support. The systems around them must evolve too."

A broader social opportunity

The researchers said the findings should push the national conversation beyond “working mothers’ challenges” toward “societal opportunities.” Supporting mothers, they argue, is not only a social good but an economic strategy that benefits families, employers, and the wider economy.

"When mothers thrive, everyone thrives," Munz added. "Families are stronger, businesses retain talent, and the economy benefits from women’s entrepreneurial energy."

The study was conducted between June and November 2025 and included mothers from a range of industries and stages of motherhood, from newborn care to raising teenagers. It concludes that ambition does not fade with motherhood; it evolves, and with the right support, it can flourish.