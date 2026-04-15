UAE students to return to classrooms on April 20 after over a month of remote learning

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

Students across the UAE will begin a return to in-person learning starting Monday, 20 April, the Ministry of Education announced on Wednesday.

The move marks a shift back to classrooms after more than a month of distance learning, introduced amid regional uncertainty linked to the US-Israel-Iran conflict. Private school teaching staff in Sharjah have already begun returning to campuses from today, signalling the start of wider reopening preparations.

School principals in Dubai earlier also said institutions had been sharing surveys with parents to gauge their willingness to send children back. The responses — had been largely positive, with many expressing eagerness to resume in-person learning.

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In a post on Wednesday, the Ministry of Education announced, “the resumption of in-person learning for all enrolled children, students, educational staff, and administrative staff in public and private nurseries, kindergartens, and schools effective Monday, 20 April 2026.”

How will the transition take place?

To support the return, authorities are implementing comprehensive preparedness programmes across nurseries, schools and universities. These include staff training and operational readiness checks aligned with official safety directives.

Education regulators and relevant ministries will also conduct field evaluation visits to assess how prepared institutions are on the ground.

In addition, clear guidance frameworks are being developed to help schools switch smoothly between in-person and remote learning when required, ensuring continuity amid evolving circumstances.

Sharjah mandates staff return

In a separate announcement late Tuesday, the Sharjah education authority said all administrative and teaching staff in private schools and nurseries must resume in-person duties from today.

The decision aims to ensure full operational readiness ahead of students’ return, with a focus on mandatory training and emergency and crisis response protocols.

Nurseries in Sharjah are set to welcome children back from Thursday, April 16.

Why did schools shift to distance learning?

Schools initially moved to online learning as a precaution due to regional security concerns.

Distance learning was introduced on March 2 following attacks linked to the conflict, and was initially scheduled to run until March 6 before the spring break was brought forward.

Remote learning was later extended in phases as authorities prioritised the safety of students, staff and the wider education community. The onsite return now comes as the situation stabilises following a ceasefire.