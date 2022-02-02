UAE: Students stand a chance to win cash prizes worth Dh25,000 in science, art competition

The last date to register for the event is on or before February 5

By SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Wed 2 Feb 2022, 8:23 PM

The 15th edition of the Medical and Science Exhibition (MASE), an inter-school event in the UAE, is being organised by Gulf Medical University (GMU) and will be held online on February 25, 2022.

More than 2000 students from 100 schools across the Emirates are expected to participate in the annual event.

Students from grades 10 to 12 can participate in this science spectacle, and the last date to register for the event is on or before February 5.

Participants can take part in categories such as arts, science, and a combination of both, including projects, posters, poetry, music, and painting categories, with the number of entries limited to one per student in each category.

However, participants are allowed to submit entries for multiple categories.

As is the norm with cultural events, MASE 2022 will conclude with a closing ceremony in which winners will be awarded cash prizes worth Dh25,000.

Hossam Hamdy, the Chancellor of the University, said that MASE has been an exciting journey, developing creative and innovative practices to ensure that MASE can run virtually. "After last year's success, we hope to once again provide a rich learning experience that nurtures the scientific and artistic talents of students and imbibe in them scientific thinking, innovation and humanism.

"The focus of the event is to provide students a platform to integrate art and scientific thinking and to apply the knowledge and idea to the championship, thereby creating an engagement which inspires the consciousness of future medical and science professionals."

Entries can be submitted online at (https://gmu.ac.ae/mase/2021/). Posters and pictures can be uploaded as image files, while projects must be uploaded as videos. Videos must be two to five minutes long, explaining the working principle, its benefits for society, and the inspiration behind the project.

Participants can also upload their poems and music composition files. Once the entries are approved, they shall appear on the MASE website, and participants may seek votes for their entries by sharing the link on social media.

Cash prizes await the winners, and all participants will be presented gift vouchers for various services at Thumbay Group entities. A panel of judges will evaluate submissions from the UAE, Europe and the US, and the results will be announced on February 25, 2022.

