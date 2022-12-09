UAE: Students showcase innovative streak at medical art exhibition

Winners of competition organised by the Gulf Medical University given cash prizes worth Dh30,000

By Web Desk Published: Fri 9 Dec 2022, 5:26 PM

More than 1,800 students from 55 schools took part in the 16th edition of Annual Medical, Art and Science Exhibition (MASE) competition for high school students.

At the competition organised by the Gulf Medical University (GMU) students put together approximately 641 exhibits in six categories – project, poster, painting, music, poetry, and business ideas, competing for cash prizes worth Dh30,000

At the hybrid competition, students of grades 10, 11 and 12 from across the country showcased on site projects and posters, while they participated in an online contest for the remaining four categories - paintings, poetry, music, and business Idea. The competitions were judged by a panel of leading doctors, professors, and medical science professionals. Three winners were declared in each of the six categories, in addition to an online voting for Viewer’s Choice awards.

The new category of business idea aimed to cultivate new ideas and invite business propositions from students in the healthcare domain. All participants bagged a free certificate course from college of Healthcare Management and Economics.

Prof. Hossam Hamdy, Chancellor, GMU, said: “All the participating schools have really shown a deep understanding of the theme and have responded with incisive and nuanced works. Every year GMU's MASE stimulates the creative talents of young scientists and instils in them an interest in medical and science-based careers. It provides the students a platform to integrate art and scientific thinking.”

Out of 641 entries received, Rajaram from Habitat School Ajman (Grade 10), Fiza Attique from India International School, Ajman (Grade 11) and Krishnan Aruldas (Grade 12) from Habitat School Ajman claimed the first place in project making and were awarded cash prizes for their work. Similarly, Zinan Shameel from Al Amana Private School, Sharjah (Grade 10), Fauqia Fatima from New Indian Model School (Grade 11) and Diya Fatima from New Indian Model School Sharjah (Grade 12) secured the first position in poster making competition.

Meanwhile, Shiv Nandha (Grade 10) from Our Own English High School Sharjah, Abigail James (Grade 11) from Our Own English High School Sharjah and Raghad Jahan (Grade 12) from The Model School Abudhabi won the first position in painting competition. Lastly, Saron Satheesh from Our Own English High School Sharjah (Grade 10), Mathew Kurian (Grade 11) from The Emirates National School Abu Dhabi and Anakha Prem (Grade 12) from Habitat School, Ajman wowed the jury with their music skills and acquired the first position. The other three winners in poetry competition included Syeda Afsheen (Grade 10) from Our Own English High School Sharjah, Aysha Nazir (Grade 11) from The Central School Dubai and Clare Francisca (Grade 12) from Global Indian School Ajman. For the Business Ideas segment, Affan Shiji (Grade 10) from Al Amana Private School, Mayur Parthiv (Grade 11) from Gems Millennium School Sharjah and Zahra Ali (Grade 12) from The Westminster School Dubai secured first positions.

Interesting Statistics

For the Online contest, which comprised of 4 categories for students from 10, 11 and 12, MASE received 125 Paintings, 145 Poetries, 12 Music and 71 Business Ideas. Approximately 284,290 people visited the MASE contest page and around 895 students participated in the 4 online categories.

Furthermore, in the onsite contest around 147 projects and 140 posters were submitted by 900 students from 35 different schools in UAE. Overall, 55 schools participated in this year’s competition.