UAE: Students explore basic app technologies at smart mobile competition

Event aims to help youngsters develop technical and soft skills

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Tue 16 Aug 2022, 6:04 PM

High school students in Abu Dhabi participated in a smart mobile application competition to help them explore basic app technologies, offering them an opportunity to create their own mobile apps using drag and drop programming blocks.

The Khalifa University of Science and Technology organised the Smart Mobile Application Contest (SMAC) 2022 for students in grades 9, 10, and 11.

The 8-day competition which concluded on August 16, ran with the theme ‘Education in the next fiftieth’.

In the contest, students had to address any challenge related to the current UAE 2022 theme of the year – ‘The Year of Distinction and Precedence’.

The application had to be in line with, and looking forward to, the UAE’s next 50 years with ‘determination, creativity, and skills’, with emphasis on education, trade, production, and culture. Participants needed to describe how the application is related to the theme covering STEM education, such as media learning, education tools, or education services.

Dr. Ahmed Al Shoaibi, Senior Vice-President, Academic and Student Services, Khalifa University, said: “Fostering innovation and nurturing digital skills are the key areas of focus during Khalifa University’s Smart Mobile Application Contest 2022.

“This competition trains, equips and leads young minds towards creating apps themed around future education. We believe more students will have an opportunity to participate in this contest and tune themselves towards the research and innovation of the future.”

In order to participate, a student should have attended all sessions of the four-day short courses. A team of two students had to submit only one project, while the theme and related details was announced on August 12. Online live project demonstrations were held on Tuesday.

The panel of judges will assess the entries based on originality and value of the idea (30 per cent), implementation and functionality (40 per cent), app quality (20 per cent), and cultural focus (10 per cent).

The SMAC 2022 aims to help expand students’ intellectual curiosity, while assisting them in developing technical and soft skills through presentations, problem solving, teamwork, communication, social skills, coordination, and time management. It also seeks to raise awareness of computer science, coding, and engineering in today’s world.