UAE: Students code messages, send them to International Space Station

A RAK school launched a first-of-its-kind NASA-inspired space education programme

Published: Thu 16 Jun 2022, 3:14 PM Last updated: Thu 16 Jun 2022, 3:28 PM

A UAE school has launched a first-of-its-kind space exploration venture in the region, where pupils have had the unique opportunity to upload their coded experiments directly to the International Space Station (ISS).

This follows a collaboration between The Wellspring School (a LifePlus International School) in Ras-al-Khaimah and Quest4Excellence, a Silicon Valley education company working closely with NASA.

During a Space Education training programme known as ISS Quester workshops, hosted in the school by the American company, students coded messages to send to the BIMO, a robot on the ISS that displays the student’s pictures and messages.

This is part of the institution’s commitment to bring innovation and creativity in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) to its students.

Martin Klopper, LifePlus CEO, opines, “This initiative aligns 100 per cent with the strategic priorities of the education sector as the nation seeks to position itself as a major global player in space exploration. It also embodies the constant desire of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi to improve the quality of education in Ras Al Khaimah and to provide opportunities for creativity and innovation in the delivery of teaching STEM subjects to students.”

This effort aims to give students a hands-on project-based learning experience that will deepen their knowledge of project and group working, computer coding, basic engineering skills, project planning and execution against real-world conditions.

From the next academic year, the school plans to offer more of the ISS Quester workshops as the first step in STEM programme development.

Students will get a chance to join the ISS Inspiration Station (Level 1) as an after-school activity for grades 4 - 12 students.

To soar higher, middle and high school students will have the means to join ISS Space Program Apprentice (Level 2) as a STEM elective within their weekly schedule.

Jeff Kingma, the WellSpring Head of School, avers, “The opportunity to partner with an esteemed education company from the United States will open new educational doors in the UAE and will greatly benefit our students”.

