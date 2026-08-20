UAE students celebrate strong GCSE results despite disrupted exam year

UAE students are celebrating their GCSE and International GCSE results after an examination year unlike any other, with schools reporting strong performances despite disruption caused by regional tensions.

Across schools in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, students recorded high proportions of top grades, with several institutions reporting particularly strong results at Grades 9-7 and 9-4.

At Jebel Ali School, 122 students received results from 1,021 exam entries. The school reported that 21% of grades were Grade 9, 38% were Grades 9-8 and 59% were Grades 9-7, while 97% of entries were graded 9-4. The school also recorded a 97% overall pass rate, with 98% of students securing five or more grades at 9-4, including English and Maths. The highest individual performance was 10 Grade 9s, while BTEC Applied Science recorded a 100% pass rate.

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For students at several schools, the grades came after months of uncertainty following the cancellation of the summer examination series in the region and the use of alternative assessment arrangements.

Jebel Ali and Dubai schools report top grades

Simon Jodrell, Principal of Jebel Ali School, said the Year 11 cohort had produced the school's strongest GCSE results to date.

“The Year 11 students at Jebel Ali School have every reason to be incredibly proud of their GCSE results, which stand out as the strongest our school has ever produced. These outcomes are a reflection of their hard work, resilience and commitment to academic excellence, supported every step of the way by our dedicated teachers and families.”

Dubai British School Jumeirah Park also reported a 100% pass rate across all 31 GCSE subjects, with 81% of grades falling in the 9-6 range. The school said a number of students achieved straight 9s across all their subjects.

The results followed an alternative assessment process after the summer exam series was cancelled. Students completed assessments over several weeks while dealing with the disruption and uncertainty caused by the regional conflict.

Rebecca Coulter, Principal of Dubai British School Jumeirah Park, said the results reflected more than academic performance.

“These results tell the story of a remarkable group of young people. They have shown resilience, courage, and determination in circumstances that no student should have to experience.”

Repton Abu Dhabi reported 99% of grades at 9-4, 72% at 9-7 and 50% at 9-8. Among its highest achievers, Alyaziah Alfalahi secured eight Grade 9s, one Grade 8 and one Grade 7, while Farida Ahmed Fawzy achieved eight Grade 9s.

Jon Hughes, Headteacher, Senior, said the results reflected students' perseverance and the support provided by teachers.

“These results reflect the hard work, perseverance and determination of our students, supported by the expertise and dedication of our teaching staff. We are incredibly proud of what they have achieved and delighted to see so many students performing at the highest levels.”

Strong Grade 9 performances

Repton Al Barsha recorded 96% of grades at 9-4, 80% at 9-6 and 63% at 9-7, with 43% of grades at 9-8.

Repton Dubai reported 92% of grades at 9-4, 70% at 9-6 and 51% at 9-7, maintaining its strong academic performance.

Brighton College Abu Dhabi also recorded a particularly high proportion of top grades. Grade 9 was the most commonly awarded grade, accounting for 43% of all grades, while 60% were Grades 9-8 and 76% were Grades 9-7.

Science was a standout area, with an average of 72% of grades in Biology, Chemistry and Physics awarded at Grade 9, rising to an average of 93% at Grades 9-7.

Barney Durrant, Head Master of Brighton College Abu Dhabi, said students had demonstrated qualities that went beyond their academic results.

“We are incredibly proud of our pupils and the outstanding GCSE results they have achieved. These results are particularly impressive given the challenges they have faced over the past year, and they are a testament not only to their academic ability but to their resilience, maturity and character.”

At Brighton College Al Ain, 305 results available so far included 102 Grade 9s, accounting for 33% of results. The school reported a 100% pass rate, with 58% of results at Grades 9-8, 79.3% at Grades 9-7 and 97.7% at Grades 9-4.