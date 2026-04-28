UAE students build AI tools to predict heart attacks, prevent amputations

What if serious health conditions could be detected before symptoms even appear? At the Business Innovation Exhibition 2026, students from Ajman University showcased healthcare innovations focused on one key goal - early detection.

Among them was Pulse, an AI-powered mobile application developed by Nasima Helal and Jon Zaccary Regala, designed to predict the risk of heart attacks using simple and accessible health data such as age, blood pressure, and other key factors.

The students said heart attacks are often diagnosed only after symptoms appear, leaving little room for timely medical intervention. “Heart attacks are usually only diagnosed after symptoms appear, and there is a lack of timely medical intervention,” said Helal.

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In the UAE, cases are also being seen at younger ages compared to other countries, making early risk detection even more important. “Pulse is designed to predict patients heart attack risk before it’s too late,” added Helal.

The prototype has shown an accuracy of 98.3 per cent, highlighting its potential as a tool that can support both individuals and healthcare professionals.

“Our goal is to cater to underserved populations and vulnerable groups, making healthcare delivery more accessible,” said Regala.

Users can input their own health data, while doctors can use the system to assess risk levels and take preventive action. “We are looking to collaborate with healthcare institutions and government entities to further develop the model using locally relevant data,” said Regala.

In another project focused on early detection, DiaSens, developed by Mohammed Wattar and Ali Hasan, aims to identify nerve damage in diabetic patients before it leads to serious complications.

Neuropathy, a condition caused by nerve damage, is common among people with diabetes and reduces sensation in the limbs. Because patients may not feel pain properly, small wounds can go unnoticed and develop into ulcers, infections, or even lead to amputation.

“Neuropathy is often detected late, and small wounds can turn into ulcers and even lead to amputation,” said Wattar.

The students said current testing methods rely heavily on subjective responses and do not always provide accurate or consistent results.

“Existing tests depend on yes or no answers without controlling factors like vibration or pressure,” said Wattar. “DiaSens measures neuropathy with numbers early enough to prevent ulcers, infections, and amputations.”

The system works by controlling vibration, pressure, and frequency to determine the exact point at which a patient begins to feel sensation. “We control the exact frequency, pressure, and vibration intensity every time, making the test precise and measurable,” said Ali Hasan.

Currently in the prototype stage, DiaSens has been tested in lab conditions, with clinical trials planned as the next step. “Early detection can prevent ulcers and amputations, especially in hospitals, diabetic clinics, and screening camps,” said Ali Hasan.

Both projects are still in early stages, but they highlight a growing shift in healthcare moving from treating diseases after they appear to identifying risks much earlier. By focusing on accessibility and prevention, students said such tools could help reduce complications, improve patient outcomes, and make healthcare more proactive rather than reactive.