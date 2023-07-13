Partner Content By KT Engage
UAE student wins the Diana Award 2023 for his social action, humanitarian efforts.
The UK-based award recognises students for their positive contributions to the society.
Shreyas Krishna Prasad Sunnanguli, aged 14, Grade 9 student of Delhi Private School - Sharjah, has been recognised with the highest accolade a young person can achieve for social action or humanitarian efforts - The Diana Award (2023).
Established in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, the award is given out by the charity of the same name and has the support of both her sons, HRH The Prince of Wales and The Duke of Sussex.
Shreyas Krishna's remarkable and groundbreaking initiative, 'Ignite-Young-Minds' was founded in 2019 to enhance the quality of education for underprivileged children across the globe. Despite being hindered by language barriers, communication barriers and lack of teaching materials, Shreyas took up the noble cause by tutoring these students ever since. He then scaled his initiative with projects such as BookBank - a book borrowing and lending platform for poor students to provide free of cost educational books.
'Drops & Dabs' - whereby Shreyas sold his artworks and donated the funds raised for the upliftment of Students with Determination in UAE, along with many such humanitarian activities which have benefited more than 25,000 students globally.
Shreyas had also been awarded with the prestigious Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Distinguished Student and Sharjah Award for educational excellence in the year 2020 and 2021, respectively, by the UAE government.
Shreyas believes that 'Children are the world's most valuable resource and its best hope for the future'. He reminisces that it is the same belief that got him to begin this initiative. Shreyas considers having won the coveted Diana Award as a matter of prestige and believes that this would aid him in uplifting the initiative further with more efficiency, stability, and determination, touching the hearts and lives of many across the globe.